Winslow (ankle) is listed as out for Friday's game in Washington.

Winslow hasn't played since Dec. 21 due to a severe left ankle sprain that resulted in him sporting a walking boot and crutches during the initial stages of his recovery. The Trail Blazers haven't provided an update regarding where exactly Winslow stands in his recovery, but he'll most likely be sidelined for both ends of the team's road back-to-back set that concludes Saturday in Chicago.