Winslow (ankle) is listed as out for Friday's game in Washington.
Winslow hasn't played since Dec. 21 due to a severe left ankle sprain that resulted in him sporting a walking boot and crutches during the initial stages of his recovery. The Trail Blazers haven't provided an update regarding where exactly Winslow stands in his recovery, but he'll most likely be sidelined for both ends of the team's road back-to-back set that concludes Saturday in Chicago.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Still out•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Return timetable pushed back•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Out at least two weeks•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Ruled out Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Downgraded to out•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Unlikely to play Friday•