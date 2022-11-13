Winslow (ankle) is out for Saturday's game at Dallas, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.
Despite being listed as probable, Winslow will end up being out for Saturday's game. It will be his first absence since Oct. 24. Nassir Little and Trendon Watford are candidates to see extra run.
