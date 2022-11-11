Winslow provided 12 points (3-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one block over 38 minutes during Thursday's 106-95 victory over the Pelicans.

Winslow had trouble finding the bottom of the net, but he otherwise was a valuable contributor for the Blazers. The veteran tied for the team lead with eight boards and six dimes while playing 38 minutes without a turnover. Winslow had notched exactly two rebounds and two assists in each of his previous three games coming into Thursday, so it was a positive sign that he was able to increase his statistical output against the Pelicans.