Winslow (groin) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Minnesota.
Winslow was also probable for Saturday's game against Minnesota, but he ended up being cleared to play, and that will likely be the case again Monday. Since moving back to the bench three games ago, Winslow is posting just 3.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 steals in 19.7 minutes per game.
