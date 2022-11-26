Winslow is probable for Sunday's game against the Nets due to a left ankle strain.

Winslow saw a season-high 46 minutes in the overtime victory over the Knicks on Friday, where he posted seven points, 11 rebounds and four assists. He's expected to remain in the starting five to give the Blazers more defense with the first unit. In his six starts, he's averaged 7.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 31.8 minutes.