Winslow (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game at Dallas.
Winslow played through the injury Thursday, posting 12 points, eight boards, six dimes and a block in 38 minutes. If he plays, he may see extended run again, as Jerami Grant (ankle), Keon Johnson (hip), Jusuf Nurkic (hip) and Shaedon Sharpe (finger) are all on the injury report.
