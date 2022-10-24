Winslow (ankle) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Nuggets.

Winslow appears to have suffered a right ankle sprain following Sunday's game against the Clippers in which he played 25 minutes and accrued seven points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. With Monday's affair being the second half of a back-to-back, the Trail Blazers may opt to play it safe with Winslow. If he were to miss, Shaedon Sharpe and Nassir Little may be tasked with a larger workload, while Keon Johnson could break into the rotation.