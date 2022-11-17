Winslow (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against Brooklyn.
Winslow will try his best to return to the floor after missing the past two games with a nagging ankle injury. The forward last posted 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists Nov. 10 against the Pelicans.
