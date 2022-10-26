Winslow (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Heat.
Winslow missed Monday's game versus the Nuggets due to a right ankle sprain. If Winslow is unable to play Wednesday, his next opportunity to return will be Friday against the Rockets.
