Winslow (ankle) won't play in Friday's game versus Atlanta.
Winslow is set to miss his 31st straight game Friday due to a left ankle sprain. His next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Orlando, although he will likely have to participate in practice before retaking the court.
