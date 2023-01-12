WInslow (ankle) is showing significant improvement but is expected to miss at least the next two weeks.
Winslow hasn't played since sustaining an ankle injury against the Thunder on Dec. 21. He is unlikely to return to the lineup until late January or early February. Drew Eubanks and Jabari Walker have seen extended playing time in Winslow's absence.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Out at least two weeks•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Ruled out Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Downgraded to out•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Brings defense in starting role•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Starting Saturday•