Winslow (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hornets.
Winslow will be unavailable for a second consecutive game due to a left ankle sprain. He'll have several days to recover before the Trail Blazers face the Warriors on Friday, but it's unclear when Portland expects Winslow to return.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Downgraded to out•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Brings defense in starting role•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Starting Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Active Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Probable again Monday•