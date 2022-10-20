Winslow accumulated 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 win over Sacramento.

Coach Chauncey Billups played a tight rotation in Game 1. Winslow saw the most action off the bench, even clearing starting center Jusuf Nurkic's 25-minute workload. Winslow's role could be reduced once Trendon Watford (hip) and Gary Payton (abdomen) are back, but fantasy managers in deep leagues should keep Winslow's name in mind. Portland is a relatively shallow team.