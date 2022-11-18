Winslow (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Nets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Winslow missed the last two games due to an ankle injury prior to coming down with an illness, but it appears he feels good enough to play against Brooklyn. The Duke product is averaging 7.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 26.6 minutes per contest this season.