Winslow will start in Wednesday's game versus the Hornets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Winslow has been upgraded from probable to available and will take Jerami Grant's (ankle) place in the starting lineup. Winslow has started two games this season and played 31 and 21 minutes, respectively.
