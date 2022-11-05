Winslow will start Friday's game against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
With Damian Lillard (calf) and Anfernee Simons (foot) sidelined, Winslow will make his first start of the season at point guard. Winslow is averaging 6.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 24.5 minutes per game, but he figures to have increased production while operating as a primary playmaker against Phoenix.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Active Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Inactive Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Questionable Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Sees 26 minutes in opener•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Off injury report•