Winslow will start Friday's game against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

With Damian Lillard (calf) and Anfernee Simons (foot) sidelined, Winslow will make his first start of the season at point guard. Winslow is averaging 6.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 24.5 minutes per game, but he figures to have increased production while operating as a primary playmaker against Phoenix.