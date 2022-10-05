Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said Winslow will start at small forward for Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Jazz, Sean Highkin of BleacherReport.com reports.

Winslow is competing for the Trail Blazers' starting small forward role with Josh Hart and Nassir Little. In 2021-22 the forward averaged 5.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.7 steals in 16.1 minutes over 48 games. Although Winslow starting Tuesday does not mean it will continue in the regular season, it is a good sign for his chances moving forward.