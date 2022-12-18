Winslow will join the starting five for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Winslow received the starting nod Saturday in place of Jerami Grant (back). In 11 starts this season, he has averaged 8.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 30.7 minutes per game.
