Winslow (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the Thunder.
Winslow has not touched the hardwood since Dec. 21 with a left ankle sprain and hasn't been given a timetable for return. His next chance to play will come Monday against the Lakers.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Remains out Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Out Friday, likely Saturday, too•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Still out•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Return timetable pushed back•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Out at least two weeks•