Winslow sports a probable tag for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Winslow is one of six players given a probable designation for the upcoming contest. Barring a change for the worse in his status over the next 24 hours, Winslow be available off the bench again Wednesday. He's coming off a season-high 12 points against Miami on Monday and consistently log minutes at least in the mid-20s.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Enjoys efficient shooting night•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Active Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Dealing with ankle sprain•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Nears triple-double in upset win•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Starting Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Active Wednesday•