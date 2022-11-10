Winslow is considered probable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.
Winslow held a similar probable designation ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Hornets but ended up starting the contest, albeit with mixed results. With Jerami Grant (ankle) and Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) both questionable for the contest, Winslow could start his fourth game in the last five, assuming he gets the green light.
