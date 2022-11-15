Winslow (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
The forward was a late scratch for Saturday's loss to Dallas with an ankle injury, and that might be the case as well for Tuesday. Nassir Little and Trendon Watford will likely see an uptick in minutes if Winslow is held out for a second straight.
