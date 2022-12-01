Winslow ended Wednesday's 128-109 loss to the Lakers with 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists over 36 minutes.

Winslow topped 20 points for the first time this season while shooting 81.8 percent from the floor Wednesday, but he was somewhat limited on the boards after securing double-digit rebounds in two of his last three appearances. Over his five appearances since taking on a starting role, he's averaged 11.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 36.2 minutes per game.