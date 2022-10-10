Winslow is out for Sunday's preseason game against the Kings due to a non-COVID illness, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

The Trail Blazers announced Sunday that Winslow will take on a bench role to begin the regular season, and he'll be unable to suit up for the team's exhibition matchup against Sacramento. His final chance to play during the preseason will be Tuesday against Golden State.

