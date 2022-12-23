Winslow is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against Denver due to a left ankle sprain.
It's unclear as to when Winslow picked up the injury, but he'll need to show improvement to have his status upgraded in time for Friday's clash. Keon Johnson and Trendon Watford could see more playing time if Winslow is unable to go.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Brings defense in starting role•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Starting Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Active Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Probable again Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Good to go against Minnesota•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Dealing with groin injury•