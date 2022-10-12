Winslow (illness) is out for Tuesday's preseason game versus the Warriors, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports
Winslow will miss his second consecutive preseason game due to a non-COVID illness. The 26-year-old forward will look to provide much-needed perimeter defense to the team off the bench. Winslow should be in line to return for the regular-season opener on Oct. 19.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Coming off bench to begin season•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Starting preseason opener•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Out for finale•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Still out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Won't play Thursday•