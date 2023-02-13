Winslow (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Lakers.

Winslow hasn't played since Dec. 21 due to a left ankle sprain. The team hasn't provided a return timeline, so we'll continue to update his status game-by-game. His next chance to suit up will come in the second half of Portland's back-to-back set Tuesday, though he can presumably be considered doubtful for that contest given it's the Trail Blazers' final matchup before the All-Star break.