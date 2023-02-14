Winslow (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the Wizards.
As expected, Winslow, who hasn't played since Dec. 21 due to a left ankle sprain, will miss Portland's final game before the All-Star break. His next chance to suit up will come Feb. 23 against the Kings.
