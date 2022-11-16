Winslow (ankle) won't play in Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Winslow will miss a second straight matchup while dealing with a right ankle sprain. The forward will likely be tabbed questionable once again for the team's next contest Thursday against Brooklyn.
