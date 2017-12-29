Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Able to return to floor Thursday
Nurkic (face) has been cleared to return to Thursday's game against the 76ers, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.
Nurkic suffered a cut on his nose during the third quarter but has since been cleared to return to the floor after receiving brief treatment in the locker room. He should be good to go moving forward.
