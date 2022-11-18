Nurkic (thigh) will be active for the Trail Blazers' contest against the Nets on Thursday, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Nurkic was listed as questionable for the Trail Blazers' matchup on Tuesday but he ultimately ended up playing and logging 15 minutes. The big man will once again be available but could see limited minutes once again. Expect Drew Eubanks to see extended minutes if Nurkic faces any setbacks.