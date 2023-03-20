Nurkic closed with 23 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 27 minutes during Sunday's 117-102 loss to the Clippers.

Nurkic posted his most points, rebounds, assists and blocks since returning from a month-long injury absence March 8. The talented big man has played at least 25 minutes in three straight contests and appears to be on the final stages of his restrictions.