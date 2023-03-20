Nurkic closed with 23 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 27 minutes during Sunday's 117-102 loss to the Clippers.

Nurkic posted his most points, rebounds, assists and blocks since returning from a month-long injury absence March 8. The talented big man has played at least 25 minutes in three straight contests and appears to be on the final stages of his restrictions.

More News