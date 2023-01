Nurkic (illness) is available for Monday's contest against Detroit, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

After missing Portland's previous contest, Nurkic will officially make his return to the court for Monday's matchup against Detroit. The 28-year-old center is averaging 14.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists across his first 30 appearances this year. Drew Eubanks figures to return to his reserve role.