Nurkic (calf) is available Wednesday against the Grizzlies.

Nurkic was probable ahead of Wednesday's matchup, and he'll unsurprisingly be able to suit up against Memphis. He's scored in double figures in three consecutive appearances and has averaged 15.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 23.7 minutes per game during that time.