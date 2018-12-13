Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Awful shooting in Wednesday's loss
Nurkic had two points (1-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three blocks, two steals, and one assist in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 92-83 loss to the Grizzlies.
Nurkic was downright dreadful offensively, but he salvaged what would've been a miserable statistical performance by providing plenty of boards, steals, and blocks. Marc Gasol is among the top defensive big men in the league and one of the few guys physically capable of going toe-to-toe with Nurkic, who has developed into a dynamite pick-and-roll threat with Damian Lillard.
