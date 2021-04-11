Nurkic (rest) doesn't appear on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Heat, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Nurkic was sidelined for Saturday's 118-103 win over the Pistons with what was termed as right knee injury management, but his absence was essentially a rest day for the front end of a back-to-back set. He should reclaim his starting role at center Sunday, leaving fewer minutes available for Enes Kanter, who produced a 24-point, 30-rebound double-double Saturday.