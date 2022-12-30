Nurkic is probable for Friday's game against Golden State due to right calf soreness.
Nurkic has been able to play in his team's last three contests since returning from a calf injury, so he appears to be in a good place to suit up Friday evening. The team should bring confirmation of his availability closer to tipoff.
