Nurkic has been sent a qualifying offer by the Trail Blazers, making him a restricted free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Nurkic spent his first full season in Portland last year after being traded there from Denver in February of 2017. He started all 79 games he appeared in, seeing 26.4 minutes per game and averaging 14.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 blocks. If an offer from another team comes in and the Blazers choose not to match it, Portland would lose its third-leading scorer. Aside from Nurkic, Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, nobody else on the team averaged double-digit points last season.