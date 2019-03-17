Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Big double-double in loss
Nurkic tallied 24 points (10-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 108-103 loss to the Spurs.
Nurkic was excellent for the Trail Blazers in their loss Saturday, finishing with 24 points and a game-high 16 rebounds. He has been nothing short of amazing this season, playing well above where he was drafted in many formats. The arrival of Enes Kanter has given the Trail Blazers much-needed depth but has not impacted Nurkic's playing time or production. If C.J McCollum is forced to miss any time, Nurkic could see a slight bump in his usage moving forward.
