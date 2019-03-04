Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Big double-double in win

Nurkic scored 26 points (8-13 FG, 10-11 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 118-108 win over the Hornets.

He dominated a thin Charlotte frontcourt to record his 29th double-double of the season. Nurkic is averaging a double-double this year for the first time in his career, and the 24-year-old has also added to his fantasy value with a much-improved performance at the free-throw line.