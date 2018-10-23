Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Big double-double Monday
Nurkic finished with 22 points (9-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 18 rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 125-124 loss to Washington.
Nurkic had his best game of the season so fay Monday, hauling in 18 rebounds to go with 22 points. Nurkis took advantage of the Wizards lack of big men with a dominant performance inside the paint. He is one of the more underrated fantasy centers around with the ability to rack up big numbers on any given night. As long as he can stay out of foul trouble, Nurkic should be able to flirt with mid-round value moving forward.
