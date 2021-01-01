Nurkic recorded four points (2-4 FG), four rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 128-105 loss to the Clippers.

Portland has already been on the losing end of two 20-point blowouts, which has limited Nurkic's production. Fantasy managers need to be patient with the Trail Blazers and Nurkic, as in the two competitive games Portland has played, the center is averaging 11.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 30.5 minutes. Friday's contest against Golden State oozes bounce-back potential for the Blazers, as the Warriors have the worst net rating (-12.4) in the NBA.