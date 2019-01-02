Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Career-night in overtime victory
Nurkic had 24 points (5-10 FG, 14-16 FT), 23 rebounds, seven assists, five steals, and five blocks in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 113-108 victory over the Kings.
Nurkic was simply amazing Tuesday, notching up a rare 5x5 games including career-high numbers in both rebounding and steals. The Kings frontcourt had no answer for Nurkic who had arguably the best all-around fantasy game of the season thus far. He is having himself a stellar campaign and with his much improved free-throw shooting, should be able to push for a top 40 finish.
