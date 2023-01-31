Nurkic (calf) is available for Monday's game against Atlanta, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.
Nurkic will take the floor Monday evening after missing Saturday's clash due to a calf injury. He's coming off a sluggish performance Wednesday against the Jazz when he posted 10 points, four rebounds and four assists in 18 minutes.
