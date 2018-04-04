Nurkic scored 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 FT) to go with 13 rebounds, one assist and one block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 115-109 loss to Dallas.

On Tuesday, Nurkic collected his fourth double-double in his last six games. During this span, the center is averaging 16.0 points and 10.5 rebounds. As the season draws to a close, Nurkic is piling up big numbers in both categories. Since March 5, he has collected nine double-doubles and currently is on a run of ten straight games in which he has scored in double figures. With the playoffs getting closer, Portland needs Nurkic to continue his steady performances into the postseason to make a run through the playoffs.