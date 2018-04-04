Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Collects double-double Tuesday
Nurkic scored 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 FT) to go with 13 rebounds, one assist and one block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 115-109 loss to Dallas.
On Tuesday, Nurkic collected his fourth double-double in his last six games. During this span, the center is averaging 16.0 points and 10.5 rebounds. As the season draws to a close, Nurkic is piling up big numbers in both categories. Since March 5, he has collected nine double-doubles and currently is on a run of ten straight games in which he has scored in double figures. With the playoffs getting closer, Portland needs Nurkic to continue his steady performances into the postseason to make a run through the playoffs.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Puts up double-double in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Double-doubles despite sore back•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Will play Sunday vs. Thunder•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Probable vs. OKC•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Modest showing in Friday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Available Friday•
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...