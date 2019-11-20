Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Confirms absence will stretch into 2020
Nurkic (lower leg) confirmed via his personal Twitter account that he won't return before the end of 2019.
This was already expected, but Nurkic confirmed Wednesday that his recovery from surgery he underwent in March to address compound fractures in his lower left leg will carry into 2020. A more concrete timetable for his return should emerge as he progresses further along in the rehab process.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Timeline to be 'purposefully vague'•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Undergoes season-ending surgery•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Out indefinitely with fractured leg•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Suffers serious leg injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Solid performance in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Bangs the boards again in win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.