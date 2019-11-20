Play

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Confirms absence will stretch into 2020

Nurkic (lower leg) confirmed via his personal Twitter account that he won't return before the end of 2019.

This was already expected, but Nurkic confirmed Wednesday that his recovery from surgery he underwent in March to address compound fractures in his lower left leg will carry into 2020. A more concrete timetable for his return should emerge as he progresses further along in the rehab process.

More News
Our Latest Stories