Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Continues strong play in loss

Nurkic posted 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, three steals, an assist and a blocked shot across 30 minutes in Friday's 111-109 loss to the Thunder.

Although it wasn't near his eye=popping 24-point, 23-rebound night on New Year's Day, Nurkic has been a heater, averaging 21.6 points and 12.0 rebounds over the past five games. He's also enjoying career averages in almost every category this season, and every game seems to carry double-double potential for the center, who's now in his second full year in Portland. He'll face Clint Capela and the Rockets in a back-to-back game on Saturday.