Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Continues strong play with 22 points
Nurkic posted 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, three steals, an assist and a blocked shot across 30 minutes in Friday's 11-109 loss to the Thunder.
Although it wasn't near his eye=popping 24-point, 23-rebound night on New Year's Day, Nurkic has been a heater, averaging 21.6 points and 12.0 rebounds over the past five games. He's also enjoying career averages in almost every category this season, and every game seems to carry double-double potential for the center, who's now in his second full year in Portland. He'll face Clint Capela and the Rockets in a back-to-back game on Saturday.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Huge outing in overtime win•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Records 18th double-double in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Spearheads signature OT win•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Double-doubles in close win•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Struggles in tough matchup•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Well-balanced contributions in win•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...