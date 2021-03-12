Nurkic (wrist) said Tuesday during an appearance on ESPN's "The Jump" program that he expects to return to game action by the end of the month, Chris Burkhardt of NBC Sports Northwest reports. "The [surgically-repaired] wrist is doing great, as you can see," Nurkic told host Rachel Nichols. "Pretty much almost there. It's kinda finishing up so I need to just make sure I'm not doing shortcuts now because it's almost there. If not right after the All-Star [break], I think a week or two will be just fine."

While Nurkic didn't put a firm target date on when he'll be back in the lineup, his comments suggest that he could be ready to play as soon as next week, if the Trail Blazers are willing to fully clear him. Since Nurkic has been sidelined since Jan. 14 with the fractured right wrist that later required surgery, he could need some time to regain full conditioning, so the Trail Blazers may look to limit his minutes counts in his first few games back in action. Nurkic's eventual return will likely result in Enes Kanter moving into a backup role at center, effectively ending Kanter's time as a must-roster player in 10- and 12-team leagues.