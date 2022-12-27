Nurkic amassed 28 points (8-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 124-113 win over the Hornets.

Nurkic had easily his best game of the season Monday, and in fact, possibly one of the best games of his entire career. Continuing the trend of centers dominating against the Hornets, Nurkic was able to have his way on both ends of the floor. He is a top-80 talent thus far this season, right around where he was being drafted. Barring injury, managers should feel relatively comfortable with his role moving forward.